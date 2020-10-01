UPPSC declares LT Grade recruitment 2018 results for women Hindi assistant teachers

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the results of the Assistant Teacher Trained Graduate (LT Grade) Recruitment Examination-2018 for Hindi subject (Women Branch) on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at uppsc.up.nic.in.

The commission has declared 737 candidates as qualified against 737 vacant posts, informed UPPSC secretary Jagdish.

Earlier, the commission had declared the results of Assistant Teacher Trained Graduate (LT Grade) Recruitment Examination-2018 for Hindi subject (Men Branch) for all 695 vacant posts on September 28.

The exam of Assistant Teacher Trained Graduate (LT Grade) Recruitment Examination-2018 for Hindi subject (Men/Women Branch) was held on July 29, 2018. The Women wing recruitment had a total of 737 vacant posts including 369 of general category candidates, 198 of OBC category candidates besides 155 and 15 of SC and ST candidates respectively.

As per the results, Usha Devi has topped the recruitment exam in the women wing while Sanju Maurya and Kanchan Dwivedi have bagged second and third ranks. Others in the Top-10 include Neetu, Sunita Singh, Reeta Singh, Kumkum, Shashi Mishra, Pratibha Singh, and Manisha Yadav.

The recruitment process for filling up 10768 vacant posts of LT Grade teachers in UP’s government intermediate colleges began on March 15, 2018, and the recruitment exam was conducted on July 29, 2018, at 1760 examination centres set up in 39 districts of the state. Out of the total 7,63,317 applicants, 52 percent had appeared in the written recruitment exam. Though the results of other subjects had been declared by the commission, the results of Hindi and Social science were pending. Now the candidates are demanding that the commission also declare the pending result of social science subject as well.