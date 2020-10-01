Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / UPPSC declares LT Grade recruitment 2018 results for women Hindi assistant teachers

UPPSC declares LT Grade recruitment 2018 results for women Hindi assistant teachers

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 11:23 IST

By K Sandeep Kumar, Hindustan Times Prayagraj

The commission has declared 737 candidates as qualified against 737 vacant posts. (HT file)

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the results of the Assistant Teacher Trained Graduate (LT Grade) Recruitment Examination-2018 for Hindi subject (Women Branch) on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at uppsc.up.nic.in.

The commission has declared 737 candidates as qualified against 737 vacant posts, informed UPPSC secretary Jagdish.

Earlier, the commission had declared the results of Assistant Teacher Trained Graduate (LT Grade) Recruitment Examination-2018 for Hindi subject (Men Branch) for all 695 vacant posts on September 28.



The exam of Assistant Teacher Trained Graduate (LT Grade) Recruitment Examination-2018 for Hindi subject (Men/Women Branch) was held on July 29, 2018. The Women wing recruitment had a total of 737 vacant posts including 369 of general category candidates, 198 of OBC category candidates besides 155 and 15 of SC and ST candidates respectively.

As per the results, Usha Devi has topped the recruitment exam in the women wing while Sanju Maurya and Kanchan Dwivedi have bagged second and third ranks. Others in the Top-10 include Neetu, Sunita Singh, Reeta Singh, Kumkum, Shashi Mishra, Pratibha Singh, and Manisha Yadav.

The recruitment process for filling up 10768 vacant posts of LT Grade teachers in UP’s government intermediate colleges began on March 15, 2018, and the recruitment exam was conducted on July 29, 2018, at 1760 examination centres set up in 39 districts of the state. Out of the total 7,63,317 applicants, 52 percent had appeared in the written recruitment exam. Though the results of other subjects had been declared by the commission, the results of Hindi and Social science were pending. Now the candidates are demanding that the commission also declare the pending result of social science subject as well.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka to meet Hathras rape victim’s family today
Oct 01, 2020 11:34 IST
At least 14 states have less than 5,000 active Covid-19 cases each: Health ministry
Oct 01, 2020 11:10 IST
US isn’t yet keen on formalising Quad, says state department official
Oct 01, 2020 10:44 IST
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 6.3 million mark with 86,821 fresh cases, 1,181 fatalities
Oct 01, 2020 10:02 IST

latest news

Ashok Gehlot calls for apolitical Covid-19 campaign, Raje, Kataria extend support
Oct 01, 2020 11:30 IST
Canada’s population sees record low growth due to decline in migration
Oct 01, 2020 11:34 IST
Will PM Modi hold another ‘Namaste Trump’ rally to honour his dear friend, says Chidambaram
Oct 01, 2020 11:24 IST
Fatal injury not a must to invoke attempt to murder charge: Bombay high court
Oct 01, 2020 11:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.