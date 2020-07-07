UPPSC PCS 2018 interview round to be held from July 13 to August 7

Uttar Pradesh Public Service commission (UPPSC) will conduct the interviews of qualified candidates of Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services General selection/ Divyanjan Backlog (Mains)-2018, commonly known as PCS-2018, from July 13. Giving this information, officials said the interviews of 2669 eligible candidates for the 984 posts will be held in two shifts till August 7. The first shift will start from 9am and the second from 12 noon.

UPPSC exam controller Arvind Kumar Mishra said that the detailed roll number wise schedule for interview has been uploaded on the officials website of the commission at uppsc.up.nic.in.

The interviews have been scheduled on 23 days between July 13 and August 7. “No interview has been scheduled on three days between August 1 and August 3 while interviews would be held sans any gap between July 13 and July 31 including on Sundays,” Mishra said and added that on August 7, the last day, interviews of agriculture group candidates will be conducted.

Mishra said qualified students would need to provide some additional details online and option for this would open on UPPSC’s official website from July 7.

In terms of posts, PCS 2018 is one of the biggest recruitment exams of its kind by the commission till date with 988 posts of 40 different kinds on offer including 119 of deputy collector and 94 of deputy SP.