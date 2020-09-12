UPPSC PCS 2018 result: Third rank holder Jyoti Sharma’s next goal is to become IAS officer

Jyoti Sharma, 25, who secured third rank in the PCS Exam-2018, says her “ultimate aim is to become an IAS officer by cracking the civil service examination.”

Daughter of a head constable, it was this Isabella Thoburn College alumna’s second attempt in the PCS exam, which she cleared earlier in 2017 and is now working as block development officer in Ayodhya.

The results of Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (General/Special Recruitment) Exam-2018, commonly known as PCS exam, were declared on Friday.

“I was on a field visit. My mentor called me over the phone to inform me that I secured third rank. I was in a state of disbelief. But then I checked my result online. It was incredible that I was among the top three,” she said.

“I have become a deputy collector and will soon be getting a posting as SDM,” she said.

Determined to excel in the UPSC exam, she said, “I had appeared in (UPSC) civil service (exam) twice, but did not get through it.”

Her father Devendra Sharma is posted as a head constable in Sitapur. “My younger sister Kirti Sharma is a scientist with ONGC posted in Chennai and younger brother Deepak Sharma is a national volleyball player,” she said.

Women secure top three ranks in PCS-2018

Panipat’s Anuj Nehra first, Gurugram’s Sangeeta Raghav second and Mathura’s Jyoti Sharma third

Women have bagged three of the top five positions in the PCS-2018 examinations, the results of which were declared by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Friday.

Anuj Nehra of Panipat (Haryana) bagged the first rank, Sangeeta Raghav of Gurugram (Haryana) secured the second position and Jyoti Sharma of Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) was in third place, according to the results.

Vipin Kumar Shivhare of Jalaun (Uttar Pradesh) and Karamveer Keshav of Patna (Bihar) bagged the fourth and fifth ranks respectively.

A total of 976 candidates were declared successful against 988 posts. Candidates can check their results by visiting the commission’s official website at uppsc.up.nic.in, said UPPSC controller of exams Arvind Kumar Mishra.

The others in the top-10 include Farhan Ahmad Khan, Shweta, Arun Kumar, Arun Dixit and Ashwani Kumar Singh.

In terms of posts, PCS-2018 was one of the biggest recruitment exam of its kind held by the commission till date with 988 posts of 40 different kinds on offer, including 119 posts of deputy collector and 94 posts of deputy SP. In the past 10 PCS exams, the number of posts on offer was less than this, officials said.