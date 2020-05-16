Sections
UPPSC PCS ACF RFO Recruitment 2020: Last date to apply extended

Updated: May 16, 2020 13:18 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, New Delhi

UPPSC PCS ACF RFO Recruitment 2020. (Screengrab)

In view of the Covid-19 lockdown, Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Friday extended the last date of application for the recruitment of Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF), Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (PCS), and Range Forest Officer (RFO) on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the UPPSC ACF, RFO, and PCS preliminary examination on or before June 4, 2020, online at uppsc.up.nic.in. However, the last date for submitting an application fee is June 2, 2020.

Earlier the last date to fill the online application form was May 21, 2020, while the last date for submitting an application fee was May 18, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 200 vacancies of Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) and Range Forest Officer (RFO). However, until now the requisition for the post of ACF/RFO has not yet been received.



