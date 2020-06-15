UPPSC PCS Mains 2019 exam postponed further, to be held from August 25

UPPSC PCS Mains 2019 exam: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has decided to conduct the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (Mains) General and Special Recruitment Examination-2019, commonly known as PCS (Mains) 2019 from August 25. On June 9, the commission had in an amended calendar informed that the PCS (Mains)-2019 exams will be held from July 25.

The UPPSC mains exam was initially proposed to be held from April 20, but was postponed due to Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

Explaining the reason for this change, UPPSC exam controller Arvind Kumar Mishra said that Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has scheduled Civil Services 2019 interviews in July and the commission did not want any candidate who was set to appear in PCS (Mains) 2019 and had also qualified for Civil services 2019 interview to face any problem. The Civil Services exam 2019 interviews are scheduled to start from July 20.

The UPPSC decision has brought relief to candidates who had appeared in PCS (Mains) 2018 and qualified to appear in PCS (Mains)-2019. They were demanding that UPPSC should declare PCs 2018 (Mains) and interview results before conducting PCS (Mains)2019.

However due to lack of adequate time this seemed to be a tough ask. With PCS (Mains) 2019 being moved from July to August, the possibility of UPPSC being able to declare the final results of UPPSC Mains 2018 exam before conducting the 2019 edition of the exam seems possible.