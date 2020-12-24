UPPSC PCS Mains 2019 result declared at uppsc.up.nic.in

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Wednesday declared the results of its Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services (Mains) Examination-2019, commonly known as PCS (Mains)-2019. A total of 4783 candidates had appeared in the exam out of which 811 have been declared successful. Candidates who have cleared the main exam are eligible to appear for interview. The list of qualified candidates can be checked at the official website - uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC had conducted the PCS Main 2019 exam from September 22 to 26 in two shifts. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 453 posts. There is no provision for an interview for 65 posts.

For other posts, the interview round will be held from January 21 to 25, 2021 in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.

How to check UPPSC PCS Main Result 2019:

Visit the official website- uppsc.up.nic.in

Under the Information Bulletin section, click on the link given for UPPSC PCS Main 2019- list of qualified candidates

A PDF file will open

Find your roll number

Full schedule for UPPSC PCS Main 2019 interview is also uploaded on the official website.