UPPSC PCS prelims 2020 on Oct 11, check dates for 12 other recruitment exams

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will conduct its prestigious Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (Preliminary) Examination-2020, commonly known as PCS (Pre)-2020 along with the examination for recruitment of Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) and Range Forest Officer (RFO), now on October 11, said UPPSC controller of Exams, Arvind Kumar Mishra.

Earlier, the recruitment exams were scheduled to be conducted on June 21 but were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, the commission released dates of its 13 recruitment exams by way of an amended calendar of exams that were to be held in 2020 but could not be held.

Owing to the pandemic and the lockdown, PCS (Pre)-2020 was the seventh recruitment exam to get postponed.

The amended calendar released by UPPSC exam controller informs that the PCS (Main)-2019 General and Special Recruitment that was to be held from April 20 before getting postponed would now be held from July 25 while the Block Education Officer (BEO) Preliminary Recruitment Exam-2019 scheduled to be held on March 22 before being postponed would now be held on August 16.

In the same way, the APO (Mains)-2018 that was to be held on May 16 but was postponed would now be held on July 18.

Likewise, the Computer Assistant Exam-2019 that was to be held on April 5 before being postponed would now be held on August 23 while RO/ARO (Pre)-2016 that was scheduled for May 3 but got postponed would now take place on September 13.

As per the amended calendar, the Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)/Range Forest Officer (RFO) Mains-2019 will now be held from September 19 while Combined State Engineering Services Exam (Mains)-2019 that was scheduled for June 7 but got postponed would now be held on November 1. The Assistant Manager (non-technical) Screening Exam-2016 of UP Industries department would be held from November 22.

Similarly, the Block Education Officer (BEO) Mains Recruitment Exam-2019 will be held on December 6 while PO/APO (Main) Exam-2016 will be held on December 22.

PCS (Main)-2020 will be held on January 22, 20201 while Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)/Range Forest Officer (RFO) Mains-2020 will be held on February 13, 2021.

The UPPSC controller of Exams with the release of this amended calendar of exams has however made clear that in special circumstances, the dates of the exams could still be changed.