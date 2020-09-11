UPPSC PCS Results 2018 declared, women bag top 3 ranks; merit list inside

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Friday declared the results of Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (General/Special Recruitment) Exam-2018, commonly known as PCS-2018.

A total of 976 candidates have been declared successful against 988 posts. Candidates can check their results by visiting the Commission’s official website at uppsc.up.nic.in, informed UPPSC controller of Exams Arvind Kumar Mishra.

“No suitable candidates were found against 12 posts of Information Officer and District Information Officer. These posts have been left vacant,” Mishra said.

As per the results, women candidates have bagged three of the top five positions with Anuj Nehra of Panipat, Haryana bagging the first rank, followed by Sangeeta Raghav of Gurgaon, Haryana, at second place and Jyoti Sharma of Mathura, Uttar Pradesh at third place.

Vipin Kumar Shivhare of Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh and Karamveer Keshav of Patna, Bihar have bagged fourth and fifth ranks respectively.

In terms of posts, PCS-2018 was one of the biggest recruitment exam of its kind held by the commission till date with 988 posts of 40 different kinds on offer including 119 posts of deputy collector and 94 posts of deputy SP. In past 10 PCS exams, the count of posts was lesser than this, officials said.

Check UPPSC PCS 2018 Merit List:

Out of the 988 posts, for four posts included in PCS-2018, no interviews were conducted, which included one post of Executive officer Class-1/Assistant City Commissioner and three posts of Accountant Urban Development. The final results of these four posts have also been declared along with the final results of PCS-2018.

PCS (preliminary) Exam-2018 was held, alongwith the recruitment exam for Assistant Conservator of Forest/Range Forest Officer, on October 28, 2018. The exam was held at 1381 centres spread across 29 districts of the state. Out of the 6,35,844 applicants, 3,98,630 had appeared in the preliminary exam. The result of the preliminary exam was declared on March 30, 2019. In it a total of 19,096 candidates were declared successful and eligible for the mains to vie for 988 posts on offer.

On the orders of the Allahabad High Court, the commission on October 5, 2019 had amended the results of the PCS (Preliminary)-2018 and declared 160 women candidates of outside UP also eligible to appear in the mains. The main exam was conducted between October 18 and 22, 2019 in Prayagraj and Lucknow. In it, 16,738 candidates had appeared and out of which 2,669 were declared successful for the Interview round.

Interviews of qualified candidates were held from July 13, 2020 in two shifts till August 7.