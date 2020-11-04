UPPSC Regional Inspector Recruitment 2020: Apply now for technical inspector posts

Sections
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment against 28 vacancies for the post of regional inspector (technical). Aspirants can apply online at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Educational Qualifications:

(1) Must have passed the High School Examination of the Board of High School and Intermediate Education, Uttar Pradesh or an examination recognised by the Government as equivalent thereto: and

(2) (i) A diploma in Automobile Engineering (3 years course) or



(ii) A diploma in Mechanical Engineering awarded by the State Board of Technical Education (3 years course) or

(iii) Any qualification in either of the above disciplines declared equivalent, by the Central Government or State Government: and

(3) Working experience of at least one year in a reputed automobile workshop which is undertakes repairs of both light motor vehicles, heavy goods vehicles and heavy passenger motor vehicles fitted with petrol and diesel engine and

(4) Must hold a driving license authorizing him to drive motor cycle, heavy goods vehicles and heavy passenger motor vehicles

(5) Must have thorough knowledge of Hindi language written in Devanagari script

Pay Scale: Matrix level - 7 Rs. 44900-142400/-

Age Limit: Candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have crossed the age of 40 years on July 1, 2020 i.e. they must have not been born earlier than 2nd July, 1980 and not later than July 1, 1999.

Application Fee:

(i)Unreserved/Economically weaker Sections/- Exam fee ` 200/- + On-line processing fee ` 25/- Other Backward Class; Total = 225/-

(ii) Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe- Exam fee ` 80/- + On-line processing fee ` 25/- Total = ` 105/-

(iii)Handicapped- Exam fee NIL + On-line processing fee ` 25/- Total = ` 25/-

(iv)Ex-Service Man - Exam fee ` 80/- + On-line processing fee ` 25/- Total = ` 105/-

(v)Dependents of the Freedom Fighters/Women - According to their original category

Subject and syllabus for the examination:

(1) A paper on Highway Code, the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, Central Motor Vehicle rules, 1989 and Uttar Pradesh Motor Vehicle Rules, 1998. (60 Marks : 2 Hours)

(2) A paper consisting of question of the following subject: (i) Maintenance and upkeep of motor vehicles; (ii) Principal factors relating to road safety; (iii) Minor and major repairs of motor vehicle (iv) Mechanism and working of diesel, Petrol, gas and dual fuel engines. (v) Service check-up and model routine. (vi) VehicularAir and Noise pollution.

(120 Marks : 3 Hours)

(3)Apractical on motor vehicles. (100 Marks)

