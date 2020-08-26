UPPSC RO, ARO exams postponed, check new date here

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has postponed the examination for review officer (RO), assistant review officer (ARO) 2016 recruitment. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on September 13. It will now be held on September 20.

Moreover, the commission has allowed the candidates to chose the district of exam centre, closer to their city. The UPPSC RO, ARO exam will be held across 17 districts of UP. Candidates will be allowed to chose three preferred districts of exam centre. The 17 districts include Agra, Ayodhaya, Azamgarh, Barabanki, Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow, Mathura, Meerut, Muradabad, Prayagraj, Raebareli and Varanasi.

Candidates can visit the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in to select the district preference. The last date to chose district preference is August 27.



UPPSC RO, ARO prelims exam will comprise of two papers namely, General Studies and General Hindi. The duration of exam will be two hours. The exam will be of 200 marks.

Check official notice here

Click here to chose district preference.