UPRPB Jail Warder and Fireman admit card 2020 released at uppbpb.gov.in, here’s direct link

UPRPB Jail Warder and Fireman admit card 2020: Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can download their admit card online at uppbpb.gov.in.

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 18:11 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

UPRPB Jail Warder and Fireman admit card 2020. (Screengrab)

UPRPB Jail Warder and Fireman admit card 2020: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, Lucknow has released the admit card for the recruitment examination of Jail Warder/ Fireman (male) and Reservist Mounted Police for Men and Women on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can download their admit card online at uppbpb.gov.in.

The board will conduct the recruitment examination on December 19 and 20, 2020, at various centres spread across Uttar Pradesh.

Direct link to download UPRPB Jail Warder and Fireman admit card 2020.



How to download UPRPB Jail Warder and Fireman admit card 2020:



Visit the official website at uppbpb .gov.in



On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Click here to download the admit card”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The UPRPB Jail Warder and Fireman admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

