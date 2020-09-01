Sections
Home / Education / UPSC admit card for Civil Services Prelims 2020 released at upsc.gov.in, direct link here

UPSC admit card for Civil Services Prelims 2020 released at upsc.gov.in, direct link here

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Admit Card 2020 released at upsc.gov.in. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their e-admit card online. Check direct link here.

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 11:28 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

UPSC Civil Services Admit Card 2020 released

The Union Public service commission (UPSC) on Tuesday released the admit card for civil services (preliminary ) exam 2020. Candidates can download their e-admit card from the official website at www.upsc.gov.in. UPSC CSE prelims 2020 will be conducted on October 4. The exam was scheduled to be held in the month of May, but was postponed due to Coronavirus pandemic. Every year over 7 lakh candidates appear for UPSC civil services prelims exam.

Here is the direct link to download the UPSC admit card 2020

Here’s how to download UPSC CSE Admit Card 2020:

1. Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

2. Click on the link given on What’s New section on the home page to download admit card

3. Read the instructions carefully



4. After reading the instructions, click yes on the end of the page

5. Enter the required details

6. Key in your login credentials and submit

7. Your UPSC Civil Services prelims admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

8. Download and take its print out

In case, the photograph is not printed or not visible on the admit card, candidates must carry two identical photographs (one for each session) along with a proof of identity such as voter ID card, Aadhaar card, etc. to the venue of the examination along with the undertaking.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Allahabad HC orders release of Kafeel Khan, sets aside detention under NSA
Sep 01, 2020 11:24 IST
Supreme Court grants 10 years time for telecom companies to clear AGR dues
Sep 01, 2020 11:47 IST
India’s economy was facing worst-ever deceleration before Covid-19 hit
Sep 01, 2020 03:37 IST
Amid apprehensions and strict protocols, JEE (Main) kicks off today
Sep 01, 2020 09:25 IST

latest news

Supreme Court grants 10 years time for telecom companies to clear AGR dues
Sep 01, 2020 11:47 IST
Naseeruddin Shah on his debut film as director: ‘Not proud’
Sep 01, 2020 11:37 IST
Partying during the pandemic
Sep 01, 2020 11:31 IST
Gaurav loses dad to Covid 19, Suchitra asks why CBI hasn’t grilled Mahesh
Sep 01, 2020 11:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.