Sections
Home / Education / UPSC annual calendar 2021 released, check dates for civil services prelims, NDA and other exams

UPSC annual calendar 2021 released, check dates for civil services prelims, NDA and other exams

UPSC annual calendar 2021: One of the most important exams of UPSC, the civil services prelims exam will be held on June 27, 2021, for which the notification will be released on February 10, and the last date to apply is March 2, 2021.

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 19:11 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

UPSC annual calendar 2021. (HT file )

UPSC annual calendar 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)on Monday released the exam schedule for the year 2021 on its official website.Every year, UPSC releases annual calendar mentioning important dates related to various exams.

Candidates can check the UPSC exam schedule online at upsc.gov.in.

One of the most important exams of UPSC, the civil services prelims exam will be held on June 27, 2021, for which the notification will be released on February 10, and the last date to apply is March 2, 2021.

The year 2021 will begin with Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination 2021 for which the notification will be issued on October 7, 2020, and the exam will be held on February 21, 2021.



UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020 will be conducted on 8, 9, 10, 16, 17 January 2021.

Here’s the direct link to check the UPSC exam calendar 2021.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

New diagnostic criteria shine light on early dementia mimics
Aug 17, 2020 19:26 IST
Legendary classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj dies at 90
Aug 17, 2020 19:23 IST
Karnataka government to set up 16 varsities, 34 institutions in 3 years
Aug 17, 2020 19:24 IST
Khattar faces flak for shifting martyr Dhingra’s statue in Karnal
Aug 17, 2020 19:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.