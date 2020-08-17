UPSC annual calendar 2021 released, check dates for civil services prelims, NDA and other exams

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

UPSC annual calendar 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)on Monday released the exam schedule for the year 2021 on its official website.Every year, UPSC releases annual calendar mentioning important dates related to various exams.

Candidates can check the UPSC exam schedule online at upsc.gov.in.

One of the most important exams of UPSC, the civil services prelims exam will be held on June 27, 2021, for which the notification will be released on February 10, and the last date to apply is March 2, 2021.

The year 2021 will begin with Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination 2021 for which the notification will be issued on October 7, 2020, and the exam will be held on February 21, 2021.

UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020 will be conducted on 8, 9, 10, 16, 17 January 2021.

Here’s the direct link to check the UPSC exam calendar 2021.