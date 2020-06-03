Sections
Home / Education / UPSC CAPF exam 2018: Scores of non-recommended candidates released, check list here

UPSC CAPF exam 2018: Scores of non-recommended candidates released, check list here

Candidates can check their scores online at upsc.gov.in.

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 18:34 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

UPSC Building. (HT file)

Union Public Service Commission, or UPSC, on Wednesday, released the scores of the non-recommended willing candidates, who appeared in the final stage of the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2018 on its official website.

Candidates can check their scores online at upsc.gov.in.

“The results of the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2018 were declared vide Press Note dated 02.08.2019 recommending 416 candidates against 466 vacancies. Further on the receipt of requisition from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Commission has released a list of 50 candidates from Consolidated Reserve List on 08.05.2020 to fill up the remaining posts based on the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2018,” reads the official notification.

“Since the Reserve List of Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2018 has been released, the scores (out of 600) and other details of non recommended 789 candidates, who have appeared in the P.T./Interview and opted for disclosure of their details under this Disclosure Scheme, is annexed herewith,” further reads the notice.



Click here to check the list of non-recommended candidates who have opted to share the marks information on the commission’s website.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Rohan Bopanna back on court after lengthy lockdown break
Jun 03, 2020 19:43 IST
Nagaland Board Class 10 and 12 Scrutiny 2020: Online application begins, apply before June 30
Jun 03, 2020 19:41 IST
16 dead including 5 children in new eastern DR Congo massacre
Jun 03, 2020 19:41 IST
Rashid Khan’s hilarious imitation of Steve Smith’s batting style - WATCH
Jun 03, 2020 19:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.