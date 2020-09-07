Sections
UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2020: Application process ends today, here’s how to apply

UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2020: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at upsc.gov.in on or before 6 pm.

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 09:33 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

UPSC CAPF 2020. (Screengrab )

UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2020: The online registration for the UPSC Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) 2020 recruitment will end on September 7, 2020.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at upsc.gov.in on or before 6 pm.

UPSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 209 vacancies, out of which 78 vacancies are for BSF, 69 for CISF, 27 for ITBP, 22 for SSB, and 13 for CRPF.

A candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university.



Here’s the direct link to apply online.

How to apply for UPSC CAPF 2020:

1. Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

2. On the homepage, click on Examination Notification link appearing under “What’s New” section

3. Click on ‘Apply Here’ link

4. A new page will appear on the display screen

5. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘ONLINE APPLICATION FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’

6. Click on the link that reads apply here just beside the ‘CAPF’ recruitment exam

7. Read the instructions and click Next

8. You will get an application form

9. Fill in the requisite information

10. Scan and upload photos and signature

11. Pay application fee

12. Click on submit

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

