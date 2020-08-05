Sections
UPSC CDS II Notification 2020 released, apply for 344 vacancies at upsc.gov.in

UPSC CDS II Notification 2020 :Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the official notification of combined defence services (CDS) exam II, on its official website at upsc.gov.in

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 15:08 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

UPSC CDS II Notification 2020 released (HT File)

UPSC CDS II Notification 2020 : Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the official notification of combined defence services (CDS) exam II, on its official website at upsc.gov.in.Aspirants can apply online on or before August 26 till 6 pm. The online Applications can be withdrawn from 01.09.2020 to 07.09.2020 till 6pm. There are a total of 344 vacancies.

Details of Vacancies: 

Indian Military Academy, Dehradun— 100

Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala—Course 26



Air Force Academy, Hyderabad—(Pre-Flying) 32

Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) for men—169

Officers Training Academy, Chennai for women— 17

Total -344

Educational Qualification:

For IMA and Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai — Degree of a recognised University or equivalent.

For Indian Naval Academy—Degree in Engineering from a recognised University/Institution.

For Air Force Academy—Degree of a recognised University (with Physics and bMathematics at 10+2 level) or Bachelor of Engineering.

Graduates with first choice as Army/Navy/Air Force are to submit proof of Graduation/provisional certificates on the date of commencement of the SSB Interview at the SSB.

Check official notification

Click here to apply online

Application fee:

Candidates (excepting Female/SC/ST candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 200/-

The author tweets @ NandiniJourno

