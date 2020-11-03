UPSC CDS (II) OTA final results 2019 declared, check merit list here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday declared the final results of Combined Defence Services (CDS) II, 2019 exam for admissions to Officers Training Academy. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check their results online at the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in. A total of 241 candidates have qualified the examination.

The merit list carrying a total of 241 candidates includes 174 candidates who cleared the exams for Officers Training Academy, Chennai for 112th short service Commission Course (NT) (for Men) and 67 candidates who cleared the exams for Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 26th Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course.

“The list of 112th Short Service Commission Course (NT) (for Men) also includes the names of the candidates who were recommended earlier on the basis of the result of the same examination for admission to Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course(s),” the official notice reads.

The marks of the candidates will be available within 15 days from the date of declaration of final results on Commission’s website for 30 days.

Parveen, Prateek Kumar and Md Anisur Rahman have bagged the top three positions in OTA exam for men and Aditi V Parida, Simran Kaur Gill and Yashasavi Raje have bagged the top three ranks in OTA exam for women.

Check merit list here