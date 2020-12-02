UPSC CISF Assistant Commandants recruitment 2020: Online registration begins at upsc.gov.in, here’s direct link

UPSC CISF Assistant Commandants recruitment 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday invited online applications for the recruitment of CISF Assistant Commandants (Executive) on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position online at upsc.gov.in on or before December 22, 2020, until 6pm.

“Candidates are also required to route a hard copy of the online-submitted application through proper channel to the CISF authorities at the address: Director General, Central Industrial Security Force, 13, CGO Complex, Lodi Road, New Delhi110003, for verification and onward transmission to the Commission,” reads the official notice.

According to the official notification, the commission will conduct a Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2021 on March 14, 2021 for the recruitment of Assistant Commandants (Executive) in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 23 vacancies, out of which, 18 are for general category, 3 for SC, and 2 for ST. However, as per the notice, the number of vacancies advertised are tentative in nature.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.