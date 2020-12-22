Sections
UPSC CISF Recruitment 2020: Last day to apply for Assistant Commandant posts

UPSC CISF Assistant Commandants recruitment 2020:The online application window for UPSC CISF recruitment will close on Tuesday, December 22. Aspirants who have not yet applied for the recruitment exam can do it till 6 pm on Tuesday at upsc.gov.in.

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 13:23 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

UPSC will conduct a Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2021 on March 14, 2021 for the recruitment of Assistant Commandants (Executive) in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 23 vacancies, out of which, 18 are for general category, three for SC, and two for ST. However, as per the notice, the number of vacancies advertised are tentative in nature.

“Candidates are also required to route a hard copy of the online-submitted application through proper channel to the CISF authorities at the address: Director General, Central Industrial Security Force, 13, CGO Complex, Lodi Road, New Delhi110003, for verification and onward transmission to the Commission,” reads the official notice.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the UPSC CISF official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

