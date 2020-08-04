UPSC civil services 2019 final result declared at upsc.gov.in, 829 candidates qualify

Sections
Candidates can download the UPSC provisional appointment list of candidates who have qualified the civil services 2019 exam online at upsc.gov.in.

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 12:41 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari and Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

UPSC civil services 2019 final result. (HT file )

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the civil services result 2019 on its official website. Candidates can download the UPSC provisional appointment list of candidates who have qualified the civil services 2019 exam online at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC has also released the merit list of candidates who have qualified in the UPSC CSE 2019 exam. Pradeep Singh is the UPSC 2019 topper followed by Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma

The list has been released on the basis of written examination and personality test of Civil services examination 2019.

A total of 829 candidates have been recommended for appointment to Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service; and Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’



UPSC civil services 2019 list:

Out of the total 829 qualified candidates, 304 are from general category, 78 from EWS, 251 from OBC, 129 from SC and 67 are from ST category.

UPSC has also maintained a consolidated Reserve List of 182 candidates. The result of 11 candidates has been kept withheld.

