Sections
Home / Education / UPSC civil services 2019 interview schedule released at upsc.gov.in

UPSC civil services 2019 interview schedule released at upsc.gov.in

Candidates who have been shortlisted for the interview round can check the UPSC interview schedule online at upsc.gov.in.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 20:12 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

UPSC Civil services interview schedule 2019. (Representational image)(Unsplash )

The Union Public service commission (UPSC) on Friday released the personality test schedule for civil services main examination 2019 on its official website.

Candidates who have been shortlisted for the interview round can check the UPSC interview schedule online at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC will be conducting the personality test for the civil services main examination 2019 from July 20 to 30, 2020. The Civil Service preliminary examination was held on June 2, 2019. The result for which was declared on July 12, 2019.

UPSC conducted the main examination from September 20 to 29, 2019, at various centres, for which the result was declared on January 14, 2020.



Earlier in June, UPSC had released the revised schedule for UPSC civil services preliminary examination 2020 on its official website. As per the schedule, UPSC civil service prelims exam will be conducted on October 4, 2020, while the main exam will be conducted on January 8, 2021.

Here’s the direct link to check the UPSC Interview schedule 2019.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Rs 1,037 cr incentive approved in Punjab under Industrial, Business Policy, 2017’
Jun 19, 2020 20:41 IST
‘I’m disgusted’: Wrestling world rocked by sexual misconduct allegations
Jun 19, 2020 20:45 IST
Poetic vision of Tagore, Iqbal in focus during webinar at PU
Jun 19, 2020 20:35 IST
When Thrones put George W Bush’s head on pike, HBO apologised
Jun 19, 2020 20:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.