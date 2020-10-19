UPSC Civil Services 2019 marks of all candidates released, here’s how to download mark sheet

Union Public Service Commissions (UPSC) has uploaded the marks of the candidates who appeared in the UPSC civil services exam 2019. The marks has been released for candidates who appeared in prelims and main examination 2019. The commission has also publicly displayed the marks of candidates who finally cleared the exam, the results for which were declared on August 4. Candidates can download their UPSC marksheet online from the official website at upsc.gov.in.

The commission had planned to release the marks of candidates on September 7, but it was delayed due to some pending court cases. The commission had conducted the prelims exam on June 2 and the main exam was held between September 20 and 29. Around seven lakh candidates were registered for the UPSC prelims exam 2019 out of which 829 candidates had finally cleared the UPSC civil services 2019 examination.

UPSC 2019 topper Pradeep Singh scored 1072 out of 2025 marks (52.9%) in the exam. He scored 914 out of 1750 marks in the written exam and 158 out of 275 marks in the personality test. Second topper Jatin Kishore scored 878 marks in the written exam and 185 marks in the interview. He scored 1063 out of 2025, which is 52.49%. AIR-3 Pratibha Verma emerged the topper among women candidates. She secured 52.44% or 1062 marks, by scoring 869 in written and 193 in interview .

How to download UPSC civil services 2019 marksheet:

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

Under the What’s New section, click on the link given for Civil Services Marksheet

Click on the respective links given for prelims and main exam marksheet

Key in the required login credentials and submit

Your mark sheet will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

Here’s the direct links to download UPSC marksheet 2019:

UPSC marksheet 2019 for candidates qualified in written exam

UPSC marksheet 2019 for candidates not qualified in written exam

UPSC civil services preliminary exam marksheet 2019