Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / UPSC Civil Services 2019 marks of all candidates released, here’s how to download mark sheet

UPSC Civil Services 2019 marks of all candidates released, here’s how to download mark sheet

Union Public Service Commissions (UPSC) has uploaded the marks of the candidates who appeared in the UPSC civil services exam 2019. The marks has been released for candidates who appeared in prelims and main examination 2019 at upsc.gov.in.

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 12:36 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

UPSC Civil Services 2019 marks released

Union Public Service Commissions (UPSC) has uploaded the marks of the candidates who appeared in the UPSC civil services exam 2019. The marks has been released for candidates who appeared in prelims and main examination 2019. The commission has also publicly displayed the marks of candidates who finally cleared the exam, the results for which were declared on August 4. Candidates can download their UPSC marksheet online from the official website at upsc.gov.in.

The commission had planned to release the marks of candidates on September 7, but it was delayed due to some pending court cases. The commission had conducted the prelims exam on June 2 and the main exam was held between September 20 and 29. Around seven lakh candidates were registered for the UPSC prelims exam 2019 out of which 829 candidates had finally cleared the UPSC civil services 2019 examination.

UPSC 2019 topper Pradeep Singh scored 1072 out of 2025 marks (52.9%) in the exam. He scored 914 out of 1750 marks in the written exam and 158 out of 275 marks in the personality test. Second topper Jatin Kishore scored 878 marks in the written exam and 185 marks in the interview. He scored 1063 out of 2025, which is 52.49%. AIR-3 Pratibha Verma emerged the topper among women candidates. She secured 52.44% or 1062 marks, by scoring 869 in written and 193 in interview .

How to download UPSC civil services 2019 marksheet:



Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in



Under the What’s New section, click on the link given for Civil Services Marksheet

Click on the respective links given for prelims and main exam marksheet

Key in the required login credentials and submit

Your mark sheet will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

Here’s the direct links to download UPSC marksheet 2019:

UPSC marksheet 2019 for candidates qualified in written exam

UPSC marksheet 2019 for candidates not qualified in written exam

UPSC civil services preliminary exam marksheet 2019

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

JKCA scam: Farooq Abdullah questioned, son Omar says ‘political vendetta’
Oct 19, 2020 13:17 IST
Pak Oppn pounds Imran Khan at rally, cops arrest Maryam Nawaz’s husband
Oct 19, 2020 12:18 IST
Dalai Lama and Tibet card hold key in future India-China border escalation
Oct 19, 2020 10:55 IST
Covid-19: Urban areas of Maharashtra mark rise in cases again
Oct 19, 2020 10:49 IST

latest news

At Mysore University convocation, PM Modi talks up National Education Policy
Oct 19, 2020 13:37 IST
Ludo trailer: Abhishek, Rajkummar’s film is all-out entertainment
Oct 19, 2020 13:39 IST
Candidate in Gaya booked for riding a buffalo for election campaign
Oct 19, 2020 13:31 IST
Cinnamon benefits for skin: 5 ways to use dalchini for glow
Oct 19, 2020 13:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.