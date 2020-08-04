Sections
Home / Education / UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019 Result: Pradeep Singh tops exam, check toppers list

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019 Result: Pradeep Singh tops exam, check toppers list

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019 Result: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday declared the result of civil services examination 2019 on its official website.

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 12:30 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019 Result. (HT file)

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019 Result: Pradeep Singh tops the UPSC civil services 2019 examination. Followed by Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma, who secured second and third ranks in UPSC civil services 2019 exam respectively.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday declared the result of civil services examination 2019 on its official website.

Candidates can check the UPSC provisional appointment list of candidates who have qualified the UPSC civil services 2019 exam online at upsc.gov.in.

The commission conducts the Civil Services examination every year for selection of candidates to Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and Other Central Services.



The Civil Services Examination is conducted in two successive stages: 1) Preliminary (objective type) for the selection of candidates for the main examination 2) Civil Services (Main) Examination (written and interview) for the selection of candidates for the various Services and posts announced.

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019 results:  

The list has been released on the basis of written examination and personality test of Civil services examination 2019.

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019 toppers:

How to check UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019 Result:

Visit the official website

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Final results of Civil Services Examination, 2019”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Scroll down and see your results

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sustainable fashion: How Cactus Leather is becoming a leather alternative
Aug 04, 2020 12:43 IST
US teachers protest school reopenings, coronavirus cases down in south, west
Aug 04, 2020 12:37 IST
In Pics| NSG commandos, 1.25L laddoos: Ayodhya readies for Ram Temple event
Aug 04, 2020 12:36 IST
Shiv Sena says Covid-19 won’t deter Shah from posing a threat to Gehlot’s govt
Aug 04, 2020 12:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.