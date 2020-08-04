UPSC Civil Services final result 2019: IAS first preference for UPSC topper

The Union Public Service Commission on Tuesday cleared 829 candidates to join the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other civil services after three rounds of assessment in 2019-2020.

The preliminary and main examinations were held June and September last year, respectively. After the candidates cleared the exams, few of the interviews were conducted in March, but due to Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown imposed on March 24, the Commission had decided to reschedule the interviews and medical examinations from July 21 to August 4. To ease the trouble of the candidates, as Hindustan Times had reported earlier, the Commission had decided to reimburse airfare for the candidates appearing for interviews.

Last year, 759 candidates had cleared the UPSC. In the general category, 304 students have cleared the exam while 78 candidates have made it through on the EWS quota. In the OBC category 251 candidates have been selected, 129 in the SC category and 67 in the ST.

The candidature of 66 candidates is provisional and that of 11 is kept withheld.

According to the notification released by the government, there are a total of 927 vacancies that need to be filled. There are 180 vacancies for the IAS, of which 72 are for those from the general category, 18 from EWS, 52 for OBC, 25 for SC and 13 for ST categories.

The Foreign Service has 24 vacancies, with 12 for general category aspirants, 2 for EWS, 6 for OBC, 3 for SC and 1 for ST category aspirants.

There are 150 vacancies in the IPS, 60 for general category, 15 for EWS, 42 for OBC, 23 for SC and 10 for ST.

The exam has been topped by Pradeep Singh from Haryana who is presently under training as an Indian Revenue Service Officer in Faridabad, Punjab.

“I was quite confident I will get through, but I never expected the first rank,” Singh told Hindustan Times. “This is unbelievable, my parents are ecstatic.” Singh’s first preference is the Administrative Services.

Jatin Kishore from Delhi has secured the second rank, while Pratibha Verma from Uttar Pradesh has secured the third rank. Kishore remained unavailable for a comment.

“I’m shocked and super excited,” said Verma. “I have not been able to put down my phone and my family is pouring in from all over to congratulate me. This was very unexpected.”

The daughter of two teachers (her father retired recently and her mother continues to teach the primary school) Verma is a resident of Sultanpur, UP, and has chosen IAS as her first preference as well. Like Singh, she too had cleared the IRS last year but while she had joined the service she had taken leave to prepare for her exam.

“My optional subject was physics,” said Verma. “My teacher in Rajendra Nagar, Vajpayee sir, was integral in making me understand all the concepts.”