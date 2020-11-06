UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2020 timetable released at upsc.gov.in

UPSC Mains Timetable: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the timetable for civil services main examination 2020, on its official website at upsc.gov.in. UPSC main exam will begin from January 8 and will conclude on January 17, 2021. The exam will be held for five days.

The exams will be held in one shift on the first day and in two shifts on rest of the days. The first shift exam will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift will be held from 2 to 5 pm.

The paper 1 essay will be held on January 8 in first shift. The paper 2- general studies I, II, III and IV will be held on January 9 and 10 in two shifts daily. The paper 1 on Indian Language and English will be held on January 16 in first and second shifts, respectively. The optional paper 1 and 2 will be held on January 17 in first and second shifts, respectively.

Click here for UPSC Mains Timetable

UPSC has also released the detailed application form (DAF) for candidates who are eligible to appear for civil services main exam. The DAF (CSM) will be available on the website of the commission until November 11, 2020, until 6 pm.