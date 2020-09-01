UPSC civil services prelims 2020 admit card out, check Covid related important instructions

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday released the admit card for civil services prelims exam 2020 on its official website at upsc.gov.in. Candidates can login using either their registration ID or their roll number to download their e-admit card. UPSC will conduct the prelims exam on October 4.

Candidates should download and check their admit card. Any discrepancy in the admit card should be brought to the notice of UPSC immediately. The E-Admit Card must be preserved till the declaration of the final results of the Civil Services Examination, 2020.

Important Instructions for candidates appearing in Civil services prelims 2020:

1. Candidate may carry his/her own hand sanitizer (small size) in transparent bottle.

2. Wearing of mask/face cover is mandatory for all candidates. Candidates without mask/face cover will not be allowed entry into the venue. Candidates, however, will have to remove their masks for verification, whenever required by the examination functionaries.

3. Entry into the examination venue shall be closed 10 minutes before the schedule commencement of the Examination i.e. 09:20am for the forenoon session and 02:20pm for the afternoon session. No candidate shall be allowed into the examination venue after closure of the entry.

4. Candidates, who have opted for their own scribe, may note that their own scribe will be allowed for the examination only with a separate e-Admit Card for such scribe. The e-Admit Cards for the own scribes will be issued separately.

5. Candidates to follow COVID 19 norms of ‘social distancing’ as well as ‘personal hygiene’ inside the examination halls/rooms as well as in the premises of the venue.

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Admit Card 2020: Here direct link to download hall ticket.