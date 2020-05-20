Sections
Home / Education / UPSC civil services Prelims 2020: Announcement of new exam date postponed, check details

UPSC civil services Prelims 2020: Announcement of new exam date postponed, check details

UPSC Civil Services Prelims new date will be announced on June 5 after assessing the situation of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Updated: May 20, 2020 17:04 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nilesh Mathur, Hindustan Times New Delhi

UPSC Civil Services prelims exam 2020 (HT File)

The revised schedule of UPSC civil services preliminary examination will be uploaded on June 5 2020 after assessing the situation. A notification regarding this was issued on the official website of UPSC on Wednesday.

The UPSC civil services preliminary examination 2020 was originally planned to be conducted on May 31, but had to be deferred due to the lockdown caused by coronavirus disease outbreak in the country. In a press release issued on May 4, the commission had announced its decision to defer the civil services preliminary examination 2020.

Fresh date for the UPSC examination was to be announced on May 20, but the commission has again postponed it decision on issuing fresh date.

Candidates can check the revised dates for the exam online after they are released on June 5 at upsc.gov.in.



Every year more than seven lakh candidates register for the UPSC prelims and it is considered one of India’s most coveted examinations. This year 10 lakh aspirants have registered for the UPSC prelims examination.

The civil services examination is conducted by the Union Public Service Commission every year to select candidates for IAS, IFS, IPS and various other posts.

.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19 latest figures: Govt offers 4 reasons to show India is better placed, has data to back up claim
May 20, 2020 17:55 IST
Sidharth Shukla shares fan-made video from Bigg Boss 13
May 20, 2020 17:51 IST
Covid-19 recovery rate in India at 39.62 percent: Health Ministry
May 20, 2020 17:49 IST
Buses for migrants moved to Noida by Congress stopped
May 20, 2020 17:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.