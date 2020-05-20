UPSC civil services Prelims 2020: Announcement of new exam date postponed, check details

The revised schedule of UPSC civil services preliminary examination will be uploaded on June 5 2020 after assessing the situation. A notification regarding this was issued on the official website of UPSC on Wednesday.

The UPSC civil services preliminary examination 2020 was originally planned to be conducted on May 31, but had to be deferred due to the lockdown caused by coronavirus disease outbreak in the country. In a press release issued on May 4, the commission had announced its decision to defer the civil services preliminary examination 2020.

Fresh date for the UPSC examination was to be announced on May 20, but the commission has again postponed it decision on issuing fresh date.

Candidates can check the revised dates for the exam online after they are released on June 5 at upsc.gov.in.

Every year more than seven lakh candidates register for the UPSC prelims and it is considered one of India’s most coveted examinations. This year 10 lakh aspirants have registered for the UPSC prelims examination.

The civil services examination is conducted by the Union Public Service Commission every year to select candidates for IAS, IFS, IPS and various other posts.

