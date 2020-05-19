UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2020 date to be announced tomorrow at upsc.gov.in

Sections
The new schedule for the UPSC Civil Services 2020 prelims examination would be notified on the commission’s official website.

May 19, 2020

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to announce the revised dates for the UPSC Civil Services Prelims exam on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Earlier, the Civil Services Prelims exam was scheduled to take place on May 31.

“The Civil Services (Prel.) Examination-2020, scheduled to be held on 31/05/2020, stands deferred. The decision on the fresh date of the Examination will be made available on 20/05/2020 after assessing the situation,” reads the UPSC notification released on May 4.

Around 10 lakh candidates register for the UPSC civil services preliminary examination every year. Nearly 1.6 lakh functionaries participate in conducting the exam across 2,500 centres.



For the latest updates, candidates are advised to visit the commission’s official website.

