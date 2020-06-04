UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2020: Fresh exam date likely to be announced tomorrow

Union Public Service Commission, or UPSC, is expected to release the revised schedule for UPSC civil services preliminary examination 2020 tomorrow on its official website. The commission earlier had scheduled to release the revised dates for civil services preliminary examination 2020 on May 20.

Candidates can check the revised schedule tomorrow after it is released online at upsc.gov.in.

Earlier, the UPSC civil services prelim examination was scheduled to be conducted on May 31 but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Around seven lakh candidates register for the UPSC prelims every year and it is considered one of India’s most desired examinations. This year nearly 10 lakh aspirants have registered for the UPSC prelims examination.