UPSC civil services prelims results 2020 declared at upsc.gov.in

UPSC Prelims Results 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday declared the results of Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2020 on its official website. The examination was held on October 4.

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 23:02 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Candidates who had appeared in the UPSC civil services exam 2020 can check their prelims result 2020 by visiting the official website of the commission at upsc.gov.in. (HT file)

Candidates who had appeared in the UPSC civil services exam 2020 can check their prelims result 2020 by visiting the official website of the commission at upsc.gov.in.

Candidates who have cleared the UPSC preliminary exam have qualified for appearing in Civil Services (Main) Examination. The shortlisted candidates will have to apply online again in a new form (Detailed Application Form ) for the civil services main examination. They should fill up the Detailed Application Form (DAF) online between October 28 and November 11 till 6pm and submit the same online.

 



The civil services main examination will be held from January 8, 2021.

The Civil Services Examination is conducted in two successive stages: 1) Preliminary (objective type) for the selection of candidates for the main examination 2) Civil Services (Main) Examination (written and interview) for the selection of candidates for the various Services and posts announced.

 

UPSC has also declared the results of the civil services preliminary exam for candidates who have qualified for Indian forest service main exam 2020.

