Sections
Home / Education / UPSC civil services Result: Anmol Jain from Bhopal secure 14th rank in his final attempt

UPSC civil services Result: Anmol Jain from Bhopal secure 14th rank in his final attempt

UPSC civil services exam 2019: A 28-year-old Anmol Jain from Bhopal secured 14th rank in UPSC civil services final exam 2019, results of which were announced on Tuesday.

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 21:05 IST

By Shruti Tomar, Hindustan Times Bhopal

A 28-year-old Anmol Jain from Bhopal secured 14th rank in UPSC civil services final exam 2019, results of which were announced on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

A 28-year-old Anmol Jain from Bhopal secured 14th rank in UPSC civil services final exam 2019, results of which were announced on Tuesday.

A graduate from IIT Delhi, Jain cleared the exam in his fifth and final attempt. Jain recently secured third rank in Indian Forest Services exam, conducted by UPSC.

Jain prepared for the exam in Bhopal and he joined online classes for mock tests.

Jain said, “I am so happy that I achieved my ultimate dream. When I was doing my engineering, I had decided to become an IAS officer. As physics was my favourite subject so I chose it as my optional subject too.”



“After completing my engineering, I joined a private company in Gurgaon. I started preparation by joining a coaching in Delhi. Later, I moved to my home town in Bhopal and started preparation through self-study. I used to enjoy my studies a lot hence I never counted hours,” he added.

For the preparation of civil services exam, continuous revision is very important and this strategy helped me in scoring well in the exam, said Jain.

Jain’s father and mother are doctors in Bhopal.

Another candidate Pradeep Singh, 23, from Indore secured 26th rank in the examinations. Pradeep is presently under training as an Indian Revenue Service officer in Indore.

Pradeep’s father Manoj Singh, who used to work as petrol pump attendant in Indore, had left the job after his selection in Indian Revenue Services in UPSC Civil Services Exam 2018.

Pradeep said, “I saw so many dreams to serve my nation and to bring a positive change in the society and that could be achieved only as an IAS officer. After selecting as an IRS officer, I didn’t stop my preparation and appeared in the exam again to fulfill my dream.”

“I am happy that my father’s sacrifice didn’t go in a vain.

My father sold his only house in Indore in 2017 to send me to Delhi for the preparation of civil services exam,” he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Woman dies in brutal exorcism ritual in Telangana’s Karimnagar, sorcerer arrested
Aug 04, 2020 21:53 IST
Jakhar seeks expulsion of Bajwa, Dullo, says they crossed ‘lakshman rekha’
Aug 04, 2020 21:49 IST
Nepal agrees to remove encroachment in no-man’s land near Uttarakhand border
Aug 04, 2020 21:51 IST
IIM Sirmaur campus inaugurated by HRD Minister
Aug 04, 2020 21:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.