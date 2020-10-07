UPSC CMS admit card 2020 released at upsc.gov.in, here’s direct link to download

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

UPSC CMS admit card 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday released the e-admit Card for the Combined Medical Services Examination 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at upsc.gov.in by using their login credentials.

The commission will conduct the UPSC Combined Medical Services Examination 2020 on October 22, 2020, at various centres spread across the country. Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their hall tickets to their examination centre or else they won’t be entertained.

Direct link to download UPSC CMS admit card 2020.

How to download UPSC CMS admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, clcik on the link that reads, “e-admit card for Combined Medical Services Examination, 2020”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Click on the link that reads, “Click Here”

Key in your credentials and login

The UPSC CMS admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.