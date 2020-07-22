UPSC combined medical services 2020 notification release postponed to July 29

Sections
UPSC CMS Notification 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has postponed the release of combined medical services notification 2020 which was scheduled for July 22. According to the latest notice issued by UPSC, the CMS notification 2020 will release on July 29.

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 14:31 IST

According to the revised UPSC calendar, the notification was scheduled to release on July 22 and the last date to apply for the post is August 11 while the date of UPSC CMS 2020 exam is October 22.

Every year, UPSC used to release the CMS notification in the month of April and the exam was conducted in the month of July. However, this year the recruitment process has been delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic.

In the year 2019, there were a total of 965 vacancies including 300 vacancies for the post of Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways, 46 vacancies for Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Services, 250 vacancies for Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Services , seven vacancies for General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council and 362 vacancies for the post of General Duty Medical Gr.-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.



Educational Qualification (as per 2019 notification):

Applicant should have passed the written and practical parts of the final MBBS examination. A candidate who has appeared or has yet to appear at the final MBBS Examination may also apply.

A candidate who has yet to complete the compulsory rotating internship is educationally eligible for admission to the examination but on selection he/she will be appointed only after he/she has completed the compulsory rotating internship.

