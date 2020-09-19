Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / UPSC combined medical services exam 2020 timetable released, check here

UPSC combined medical services exam 2020 timetable released, check here

UPSC CMS 2020 Timetable: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the timetable for Combined Medical Services examination 2020, on its official website at upsc.gov.in. Check exam pattern here.

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 10:48 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

UPSC combined medical services exam 2020 timetable released (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

UPSC CMS 2020 Timetable: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the timetable for Combined Medical Services examination 2020, on its official website. The exam will be conducted on October 22 in multiple shifts. Candidates who are registered for the exam can download the timetable from the official website at upsc.gov.in.

22nd October, 2020

Paper – I (Code No. 1) --- General Medicine and Paediatrics --- 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM

Paper – II (Code No. 2) -- (a)Surgery (b)Gynaecology& Obstetrics (c) Preventive & Social Medicine --- 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM

Click here to check official notice

UPSC will conduct the combined medical services exam to fill 559 vacancies for the posts of Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Service, Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways, Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Services, General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council and General Duty Medical Gr.-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

UPSC CMS 2020: Exam Pattern:

UPSC CMS exam 2020 will be conducted in computer-based- test mode. The paper will carry a total of 500 marks divided in two parts. Paper 1 will have questions on General Medicine and Paediatrics carrying a total of 250 marks. Paper 2 will have questions on Surgery, Gynaecology & Obstetrics and Preventive & Social Medicine. The test will be followed by an interview carrying 100 marks. 

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

NIA arrests 9 al Qaeda operatives after raids in West Bengal, Kerala
Sep 19, 2020 10:39 IST
Parliament monsoon session: What to expect today
Sep 19, 2020 09:51 IST
India’s Covid-19 tally surges past 5.3 million, recoveries at 4.2 million
Sep 19, 2020 09:54 IST
Delhi riots: 26 former DGPs write respond to Ribeiro’s letter, show support for Delhi Police
Sep 19, 2020 10:41 IST

latest news

On this day in 2007, Yuvraj stunned the world & etched his name in history
Sep 19, 2020 10:53 IST
Parliament monsoon session: Earth Sciences ministry may buy instrumented research aircraft for Rs 250 crore
Sep 19, 2020 10:49 IST
UPSC combined medical services exam 2020 timetable released, check here
Sep 19, 2020 10:48 IST
Covid patients in UP’s capital wait 2-4 hrs in ambulance before admission
Sep 19, 2020 10:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.