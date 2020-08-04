UPSC CSE Result: 7 candidates of Jamia Hamdard coaching academy clears exam

Seven candidates of Jamia Hamdard Residential Coaching Residential Academy have successfully cleared the UPSC civil services exam 2019, the result of which was declared on Tuesday, August 4.

“Himanshu Gupta secured All India Rank - 27 has taken interview training from the RCA Jamia Hamdard Residential Coaching Academy. Azharuddin Zahiruddin Quazi secured AIR- 315, Vinayak Chamadia rank 322, Nishant Kumar Vivek rank 404, Stanzin Wangyal rank 717, Rayeas Hussain rank 47 and Abhishek Singhal rank 792 all got the final selection and are from RCA Jamia Hamdard” said Dr SS Ashraf, Deputy Director, RCA Jamia Hamdard.

Since its inception RCA Jamia Hamdard have trained and coached over thousand candidates out of which more than 300 candidates have secured jobs in central and state services including UPSC Civil Services. Earlier in 2016 Bilal Mohiuddin Bhat from this academy had secured AIR-10 in UPSC Civil Services while in 2017 Fazlul Haseeb secured 36th Rank and Nandini Maharaj bagged 42nd rank in 2018. Success rate of the academy in the final selection is around 30%, said an official press release issued by the academy.

This year a total 829 candidates have cleared the UPSC civil services exam, out of which 180 are recommended for IAS, 150 for IPS ,24 for IFS, 438 for Central Group “A” services and 135 for Central Group “B” services.

Jamia Hamdard has its own coaching academy named Residential Coaching Academy that is located inside the campus. It was established in September, 2009 on the recommendation of Sachar Committee Report to uplift and increase the proportion of candidates in Central and State services among Minorities, SCs, STs and women.

“The academy provides free coaching to Civil Services exam aspirants. This facility is exclusively open for candidates hailing from minority, Scheduled Caste, and Scheduled Tribe category. Women candidates are also eligible to avail this opportunity for the preparation of the coved recruitment exam. As a part of the university’s commitment to nation-building the students are provided free accommodation, library facility, classroom teaching, practice sets, study materials, 24x7 library facility and Wi-Fi,” the press release reads further.