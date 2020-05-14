UPSC declares written results of various exams conducted to fill 136 posts

The Union Public service commission has declared the results of written examination for various posts. (HT file)

The Union Public service commission on Thursday declared the results of various written examination conducted to fill 136 posts.

The written exam results have been declared of exams for 65 Posts of Examiner of Trade Marks and Geographical Indications, 10 Posts of Senior Examiner of Trade Marks and Geographical Indications, 05 Posts of Assistant Legal Adviser in Enforcement Directorate, 11 Posts of Company Prosecutor in Ministry of Corporate Affairs, 05 Posts of Company Prosecutor in Ministry of Corporate Affairs, 27 Posts of Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Technical), IB and 13 Posts of Joint Assistant Director, Directorate of Coordination Police Wireless.

Here is the direct link to check results:

65 Posts of Examiner of Trade Marks and Geographical Indications

13 Posts of Joint Assistant Director, Directorate of Coordination Police Wireless

27 Posts of Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Technical), IB

05 Posts of Company Prosecutor in Ministry of Corporate Affairs

11 Posts of Company Prosecutor in Ministry of Corporate Affairs

05 Posts of Assistant Legal Adviser in Enforcement Directorate

10 Posts of Senior Examiner of Trade Marks and Geographical Indications

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can also check their results by visiting the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The roll number of all the candidates who have shortlisted at the stage has been released.

Note: “Provisionally’ only such candidates who satisfy/fulfill all the eligibility conditions as per advertisement shall be called for interview.