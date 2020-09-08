UPSC Engineering Services Main 2020: Window for submitting revised choice of centres opens

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has opened the window for submitting the revised choice of centre for combined engineering services main examination 2020 and combined geo-scientist main exam 2020. Candidates who have passed the preliminary examination can submit their revised choice of centre for main exam between September 8 and 13 by 6 pm.

“Keeping in view of the requests received from the candidates for changing their Centre, the Commission has decided to give an opportunity to them to submit their revised choice of Centre,” the official notice reads.

UPSC will conduct the main exams for engineering services 2020 on September 18 and geo-scientist on September 17 and 18. Candidates have to visit the official website at upsconline.nic.in to submit the revised choices.

Steps to follow:

Visit the official website at upsconline.nic.in

Click on the link that reads ‘ONLINE REQUEST FOR CHANGE OF EXAMINATION CENTRE’

Click on the relevant link

Key in your roll number to login

Select the centre cities as per your convenience and submit.

Direct link