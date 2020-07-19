Sections
Home / Education / UPSC Engineering services main exam to be held on October 18, geo-scientist main exam to begin from Oct 17

UPSC Engineering services main exam to be held on October 18, geo-scientist main exam to begin from Oct 17

UPSC engineering services main exam will be conducted on October 18 while the combined geo-scientist main exam will be conducted on October 17 and 18, 2020.

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 09:56 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

UPSC

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the new dates for engineering services main exam and geo-scientist main exam. According to the revised schedule, UPSC engineering services main exam will be conducted on October 18 while the combined geo-scientist main exam will be conducted on October 17 and 18, 2020.

Originally, the UPSC geo-scientist main exam was scheduled for June 27 and engineering main exam was to be held on June 28. However, the exams were later postponed to August 8 and 9, respectively due to Covid-19 pandemic. UPSC had on July 2 notified that both the exams are postponed till further notice.

According to the revised UPSC Calendar 2020, the notification for the combined medical services exam 2020 will be released on July 22 and its exam will begin from October 22.

Moreover, the NDA, NA exams will be held on September 6. This time, a common exam will be held for both, NDA,NA (I) and (II) exams.



Also, the personality test for UPSC Civil Services 2019 for remaining candidates will resume from tomorrow, July 20.

The author tweets @ NandiniJourno

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sixty three CRPF personnel test Covid 19 positive in Manipur, tally reaches 1,891
Jul 19, 2020 10:00 IST
3 teenagers drown in Yamuna in UP’s Shamli
Jul 19, 2020 09:58 IST
Max Verstappen tells Russell to mind his own business
Jul 19, 2020 09:57 IST
UPSC Engineering services main exam to be held on October 18, geo-scientist main exam to begin from Oct 17
Jul 19, 2020 09:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.