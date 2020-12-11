UPSC Engineering Services Main result 2020 declared, check list of qualified candidates

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur, Hindustan Times New Delhi

UPSC IES Result 2020 declared: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday, December 11, declared the results of Engineering Services (Main) Examination 2020. The examination was held on October 18, 2020.

Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their results by visiting the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

The candidature of these candidates is provisional at this stage. They will be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims relating to age, educational qualifications, community, benchmark disability (where applicable) etc. at the time of the Personality Test.

Qualified candidates are required to also fill up the Detailed Application Form (DAF), which will be available on the commission’s website https://upsconline.nic.in from December 24, 2020 to January 5, 2021 till 6pm.

The schedule of the interview will be informed to the candidates in due course. The exact date of interview will, however, be intimated to the candidates through eSummon letter.

Steps to check the results on official website of UPSC:

1) Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

2) Click on the link to check the results on the official website

2) A page containing write-up on the results and roll number of selected candidates will be displayed

3) Check your roll number in the list and take a printout of the same for future reference

Note: Candidates should visit the official website of UPSC regularly for latest updates on the exam.