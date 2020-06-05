UPSC EPFO EO, AO Recruitment 2020: Exam postponed till further notice, check details

Sections
The recruitment exam was scheduled to be conducted on October 4, 2020.

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 16:09 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Representational image. (HT file)

Union Public Service Commission, or UPSC, on Friday, announced that the recruitment test for the post of EO/AO in EPFO stands deferred till further notice. The recruitment exam was scheduled to be conducted on October 4, 2020.

The online registration process for the examination began on January 31, 2020. UPSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 421 vacancies of Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer, Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, Ministry of Labour, and Employment. Out of which, 168 vacancies are for the unreserved category, 116 for OBC, 62 for SC, 42 for EWS, and 33 for ST.

“Recruitment Test (RT) and Interview carry weightage in the ratio of 75:25 for the candidates shortlisted based on Recruitment Test (RT) and qualify in the interview,” reads the official recruitment notice.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official recruitment notification.



