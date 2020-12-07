Sections
UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2020: Option to submit revised choice of exam centre to open on Dec 15

UPSC EPFO recruitment exam candidates will be given option to submit their revised choice of exam centre/city in order to make it convenient for them to appear in the exam. Check full details here.

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 16:25 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2020

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released an official notice for the candidates who have applied for the recruitment test for Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) that will be held on May 9, 2021. Candidates will be given option to submit their revised choice of exam centre/city in order to make it convenient for them to appear in the exam.

The window of submitting the revised choice of Centres by the candidates will be operational in two phases i.e. December 15-21 2020 (06.00 PM) and December 29, 2020 to January 4, 2021 (06.00 PM).

“Keeping in view the large number of candidates and requests received from the candidates for changing their Centres as well as requests received from candidates for open centres at Kolkata and Jaipur being more than their capacity, the Commission has decided to give an opportunity to the candidates, if they wish, to submit their revised choice of Centre for the Recruitment Test. The requests of the candidates for change in their Centres will be considered against the available capacities at the existing Centres as well as new centres which have been added,” the official notice reads.

The EPFO recruitment exam will now be held at 72 centres across India. 49 centres having available capacity will be opened in the first phase. In the second phase, after adjusting the options given by the candidates, other centres shall be opened as feasible.

The requests for change in the Centres will be considered based on the principle of “first apply-first allot” basis and once the capacity of a particular Centre is attained, the same will be frozen, the notice reads.

Check official notice here

