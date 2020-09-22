Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / UPSC ESE admit card 2020 released at upsc.gov.in, here’s direct link to download

UPSC ESE admit card 2020 released at upsc.gov.in, here’s direct link to download

UPSC ESE admit card 2020: Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at upsc.gov.in on or before October 18, 2020.

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 18:43 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

UPSC ESE admit card 2020. (Screengrab )

UPSC ESE admit card 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday released the e-admit card for the engineering services (main) examination 2020 on its official website. The commission has also released the examination schedule for UPSC ESE 2020.

Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at upsc.gov.in on or before October 18, 2020.

According to the schedule, the UPSC ESE 2020 exam will be conducted on October 18, 2020. The examination will be held in two shifts, i.e from 9 am to 12 noon and in the afternoon from 2 to 5 pm.

Direct link to download UPSC ESE admit card 2020.



How to download UPSC ESE admit card 2020:



Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in



On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “e-admit card for Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2020’

A new page will appear on the display screen

Click on the link to download the admit card

Read the instructions and proceed

Select any of the given option between roll number and registration

Key in your credentials and login

The UPSC ESE admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rajya Sabha holds crucial meeting as Oppn boycotts Parliament proceedings
Sep 22, 2020 18:13 IST
Forces recover arms, ammunition dropped by Pak drone in Jammu’s Akhnoor
Sep 22, 2020 18:48 IST
RR vs CSK Live: CSK opt to bowl, Rayudu injured, Jaiswal debuts for RR
Sep 22, 2020 19:17 IST
China doubled its air bases, air defences and heliports near LAC in three years: Report
Sep 22, 2020 16:10 IST

latest news

Virtual presence and avatars for students at IIT Guwahati convocation due to Covid-19
Sep 22, 2020 19:16 IST
Stubble burning: 332 villages identified as red zones in Haryana
Sep 22, 2020 19:17 IST
How politics eclipsed the Emmy Awards
Sep 22, 2020 19:16 IST
Atlético tries to grab opportunity to sign Luis Suárez
Sep 22, 2020 19:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.