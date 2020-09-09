UPSC Geo-Scientist main examination 2020 schedule released at upsc.gov.in

The examination will be conducted in two shifts, i.e. from 9 am to 12 noon and from 2 to 5 pm. (ANI file)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the schedule for UPSC geo- scientist recruitment main examination 2020 on its official website.

According to the schedule, the commission will conduct the UPSC geo- scientist recruitment main examination 2020 from October 17 to 18, 2020, at various centres spread across the country. The examination will be conducted in two shifts, i.e. from 9 am to 12 noon and from 2 to 5 pm.

UPSC Geo-Scientist main examination 2020 schedule:

Candidates who have applied for both the posts of Geologist and Jr. Hydrogeologist will be required to appear in all the 03 papers of Geology and one paper of Hydrogeology.

“If any Candidate fails to appear in any one or more of the above papers, meant for written examination for selection to the post of Geologist, Geophysicist, Chemist and Jr. Hydrogeologist, his/her candidature shall stand rejected and part of the written examination appeared by him/her shall not be evaluated and counted for any purpose,” reads the official notice.