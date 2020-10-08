Sections
UPSC Geo-Scientist Recruitment 2021: Notification released at upsc.gov.in, apply till October 27

UPSC Geo-Scientist Recruitment 2021: Notification released at upsc.gov.in, apply till October 27

UPSC Geo-Scientist Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist preliminary examination 2021 online at upsc.gov.in on or before October 27, 2020, till 6 pm.

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 09:03 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

UPSC Geo-Scientist Recruitment 2021. (Screengrab )

UPSC Geo-Scientist Recruitment 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday invited online applications for the UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist preliminary examination 2021 on its official website. A notification regarding the examination has been uploaded on the commission’s official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist preliminary examination 2021 online at upsc.gov.in on or before October 27, 2020, till 6 pm.

The online applications can be withdrawn from November 4 to 10, 2020, till 6 pm.

“Since there is no vacancy for the posts of Geologist and Geophysicist, these posts have been removed from the Combined Geo-Scientist Examination, 2021. Besides, two new Services have been added in this Examination viz. Scientist-B (Geophysics), Group A and Scientist-B (Chemical), Group A and the post of Jr. Hydrogeologist (Scientist B) has been renamed as Scientist-B (Hydrogeology),” reads the official notice.



The recruitment examination is being conducted to fill 40 vacancies, of which, 16 vacancies are for Scientist ‘B’(Hydrogeology), Group ‘A’, 15 for Chemist, Group A, 6 for Scientist ‘B’(Geophysics) Group ‘A’, and 3 for Scientist ‘B’(Chemical ) Group ‘A’.

“A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years on the first day of the month of January of the year in which the Examination is to be held (i.e. as on 1st January, 2021] i.e. he/she must have been born not earlier than 2nd January, 1989 and not later than 1st January 2000,” reads the official recruitment notice.

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 200, while for Female/SC/ST/PwBD candidates are exempted from payment of the registration fee.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s direct link to apply online

