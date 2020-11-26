UPSC geo-scientist result 2020 declared at upsc.gov.in, here’s direct link to check

Sections
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has on Thursday declared the combined geo-scientist written exam results 2020 on its official website. Candidates who have taken the examination can check their results online at upsc.gov.in

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 12:56 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

UPSC had conducted the combined geo-scientist written exam on October 17 and 18. Candidates who have cleared the written exam will be called for interview/ personality test. The qualified candidates will have to submit the detailed application form (DAF) along with the scanned copies of certificates. DAF will be available on the official website of UPSC from December 14 to 24 till 6 pm.

Schedule of interviews of candidates, who have qualified for the personality test will be notified in due course of time on the Commission’s Website

Click here for merit list

The mark-sheets of candidates who have not qualified, will be uploaded on the commission’s website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result (after conducting Personality Test) and will remain available on the website for a period of 60 days. The candidates can access the marks-sheet after entering their roll numbers and date of birth.

