After announcing no vacancy, UPSC decides to conduct IES exam in October

UPSC IES 2020: Union Public Service Commission has decided to conduct the Indian Economic Service exam 2020 from October 16 to 18. The official notification for UPSC IES 2020 will be released on August 11.

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 09:42 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

UPSC IES 2020: Union Public Service Commission has decided to conduct the Indian Economic Service exam 2020 in October. Earlier, on June 10, UPSC had notified that it will not conduct IES exam this year as the department of Economic Affairs, ministry of finance has not reported any vacancy. However, on a specific request made by the Department of Economic Affairs, the commission has revoked its earlier notice and has decided to hold the UPSC IES 2020 exam from October 16 to 18. The official notification for UPSC IES 2020 will be released on August 11.

A latest notice in this regard issued by UPSC reads, “On a specific request by the Department of Economic Affairs, the Commission has reconsidered its earlier decision and has now decided to hold the Indian Economic Service Examination, 2020 on 16th to 18th October, 2020. The Notification of the examination is likely to be issued on 11/08/2020.”

The vacancies are reported to UPSC by the concerned department after which the commission issues a recruitment notification/ advertisement in order to invite applications to fill the vacant posts.

UPSC in its revised calendar, that was released on June 5, had mentioned the dates for UPSC IES and ISS (Indian Statistical Service) exam according to which their notification had to be released on June 10 and last date to apply is June 30 and the exam will be held from October 16 to 18. However, on June 10, UPSC notified that the IES exam will not be conducted this year. UPSC has released the ISS notification, as per schedule, on June 10. However, the UPSC IES notification will now be released on the new date, August 11 on its official website at upsc.gov.in.



