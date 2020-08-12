Sections
Home / Education / UPSC IES 2020 registration begins at upsc.gov.in, apply till September 1

UPSC IES 2020 registration begins at upsc.gov.in, apply till September 1

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the UPSC IES 2020 examination online at upsc.gov.in on or before September 1, 2020, until 6 pm.

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 13:52 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

UPSC IES 2020 registration. (Screengrab)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday invited the online applications for the UPSC Indian Economic Services (IES) 2020 on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the UPSC IES 2020 examination online at upsc.gov.in on or before September 1, 2020, until 6 pm. However, online applications can be withdrawn from September 8 to 14, 2020.

The commission will be conducting a combined competitive examination for recruitment to the Junior Time Scale of the Services from October 16, 2020.

The approximate number of vacancies to be filled through the Indian Economic Service Examination, 2020 is 15.



Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay an online registration fee of Rs 200. For female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability candidates, the payment of application fee is exempted.

A candidate for the Indian Economic Service must have obtained a Postgraduate Degree in Economics/Applied Economics/Business Economics/ Econometrics from a recognized University.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sara celebrates 25th birthday, pens congratulatory post for mom Amrita
Aug 12, 2020 14:19 IST
Sunny Leone wishes brother Sundeep on birthday with childhood pic
Aug 12, 2020 14:11 IST
Preity Zinta condoles death of secretary Prasad Rao
Aug 12, 2020 14:10 IST
Delhi riots: Delhi HC seeks police reply on Pinjra Tod member’s bail plea
Aug 12, 2020 14:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.