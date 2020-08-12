UPSC IES 2020 registration begins at upsc.gov.in, apply till September 1

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday invited the online applications for the UPSC Indian Economic Services (IES) 2020 on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the UPSC IES 2020 examination online at upsc.gov.in on or before September 1, 2020, until 6 pm. However, online applications can be withdrawn from September 8 to 14, 2020.

The commission will be conducting a combined competitive examination for recruitment to the Junior Time Scale of the Services from October 16, 2020.

The approximate number of vacancies to be filled through the Indian Economic Service Examination, 2020 is 15.

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay an online registration fee of Rs 200. For female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability candidates, the payment of application fee is exempted.

A candidate for the Indian Economic Service must have obtained a Postgraduate Degree in Economics/Applied Economics/Business Economics/ Econometrics from a recognized University.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.