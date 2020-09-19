Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / UPSC IES, ISS 2020 timetable released, exam begins on October 16

UPSC IES, ISS 2020 timetable released, exam begins on October 16

UPSC IES, ISS 2020 timetable: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the timetable for Indian Economic Services and Indian Statistical Services examination 2020.

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 09:31 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

UPSC IES, ISS 2020 timetable

UPSC IES, ISS 2020 timetable: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the timetable for Indian Economic Services and Indian Statistical Services examinations 2020. The exams will be conducted on October 16, 17 and 18 in multiple shifts. Candidates who are registered for the exams can download the timetable from the official website at upsc.gov.in.

Check UPSC IES, ISS 2020 timetable here:

October 16 --

General English(Descriptive) --9.00 A.M to 12.00 Noon.

General Studies(Descriptive) --2.00 P.M to 5.00 P.M.

October 17---



General Economics-I (Descriptive) --9.00 A.M to 12.00 Noon.



Statistics – I (Objective) -- 9.00 A.M to 11.00 A.M.

General Economics-II (Descriptive) -- 2.00 P.M to 5.00 P.M.

Statistics – II (Objective) ---2.00 P.M to 4.00 P.M.

October 18 -----

General Economics-III (Descriptive) --9.00 A.M to 12.00 Noon.

Statistics –III (Descriptive) --- 9.00 A.M to 12.00 Noon.

Indian Economics (Descriptive) ---2.00 P.M to 5.00 P.M.

Statistics – IV (Descriptive) ----2.00 P.M to 5.00 P.M.

The approximate number of vacancies to be filled through the Indian Economic Service Examination is 15, while the total number of vacancies to be filling through ISS exam is 47.

UPSC ISS Exam Pattern:

General English -- 100 marks

General Studies --100 marks

Statistics-I (Objective) -- 200 marks

Statistics-II (Objective) -- 200 marks

Statistics-III (Descriptive) -- 200 marks

Statistics-IV (Descriptive) -- 200 marks

Statistics I and II will be of Objective Type Questions (80 questions with maximum marks of 200 in each paper) to be attempted in 120 minutes.

Statistics III and IV will be of Descriptive Type having Short Answer/ Small Problems Questions (50%) and Long Answer and Comprehension problem questions (50%). At least one Short Answer and One Long Answer Question from each section is compulsory.

In Statistics-IV, equal number of questions i.e. 50% weightage from all the sub-sections below and candidates have to choose any two sub-sections and answer.

The papers on General English and General Studies will be of subjective type.

UPSC IES Exam Pattern:

1. General English -- 100 marks--3 hrs.

2. General Studies ---100 marks--3 hrs.

3. General Economics-I ---200 marks---3 hrs.

4. General Economics-II--- 200 marks---3 hrs.

5. General Economics-III ---200 marks ---3 hrs.

6. Indian Economics ---200 marks ---3 hrs.

The papers on General English and General Studies, common to both Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service will be of subjective type.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

9 al Qaeda operatives arrested by NIA in raids conducted in West Bengal, Kerala
Sep 19, 2020 09:49 IST
Parliament monsoon session: What to expect today
Sep 19, 2020 09:51 IST
India’s Covid-19 tally surges past 5.3 million, recoveries at 4.2 million
Sep 19, 2020 09:54 IST
Altitude begins to take a toll in Ladakh
Sep 19, 2020 05:40 IST

latest news

US reality show aims to send winner to International Space Station
Sep 19, 2020 10:26 IST
Top Oppn leaders self-isolate as Canada sees fresh spike in Covid-19 cases
Sep 19, 2020 10:27 IST
Leicester in talks with Roma for Under, says Rodgers
Sep 19, 2020 10:20 IST
Declare non-protected mangrove areas reserved forests, says Aaditya
Sep 19, 2020 10:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.