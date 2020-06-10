Sections
Home / Education / UPSC Indian Economic Services Exam 2020 won’t be conducted, no vacancy reported

UPSC Indian Economic Services Exam 2020 won’t be conducted, no vacancy reported

UPSC IES 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will not conduct Indian Economic Services Exam this year as the department of Economic Affairs, ministry of finance has not reported any vacancy. The UPSC was expected to release the IES notification 2020 on June 10.

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 15:47 IST

By hindustantimes.com Edited by| Nandin, Hindustan Times New Delhi

UPSC IES 2020 notification update (HT file)

UPSC IES 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will not conduct Indian Economic Services Exam this year as the department of Economic Affairs, ministry of finance has not reported any vacancy. The UPSC was expected to release the IES notification 2020 on June 10.

The vacancies are reported by the concerned department after which the commission issues a recruitment notification/ advertisement in order to invite applications to fill the vacant posts.

UPSC on Wednesday released a short notice on its official website that reads, “Indian Economic Service Examination, 2020 will not be held due to NIL vacancy reported for the Indian Economic Service by the Ministry of Finance (Department of Economic Affairs).”

UPSC has on June 5 released a revised calendar. According to the calendar, the UPSC IES exam was scheduled to be held on October 16.Moreover, the UPSC civil services prelims exam will be held on October 4 while the main exam will be held on January 8, 2021.



Check notice here.

Check other Important Dates of UPSC exams:

NDA, NDA Exam (I) 2020- September 6

ISS 2020 Exam - October 16

Indian Engineering Services Main Exam- August 9.

Combined Medical Services Examination, 2020 -- October 22

Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2020 - December 20

Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2020 -- February 28, 2021

Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination 2020- August 2020

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Coronavirus triggered century’s worst global recession without a second wave
Jun 10, 2020 16:07 IST
Bihar man wills half his property to 2 elephants who saved his life, story wins Twitter
Jun 10, 2020 16:05 IST
India haven’t produced a better captain than him: Akhtar on legend
Jun 10, 2020 16:06 IST
Jharkhand’s first round of mapping shows 70% of migrant workers are skilled
Jun 10, 2020 16:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.