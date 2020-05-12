UPSC Medical officer Result 2020: Marks of finally qualified candidates released

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the marks of the qualified candidates of the medical officer recruitment exam on its official website. Candidates can check their marks online at upsc.gov.in.

The computer-based examination was conducted on October 20, 2019, at various centres. The interview was conducted from January 13 to 31, 2020.

UPSC conducted the recruitment drive to fill 327 vacancies of medical officer (general duty).

A total of 1,828 candidates appeared in the recruitment exam. Out of which, 1,110 candidates are from general category, 306 from OBC, 322 from SC, and 90 from ST category.

Out of the selected candidates, 235 are from general, 63 from SC, and 28 from ST category.

“ Marks of unsuccessful candidates in the CBRT, Marks of candidates in Reserve Panel and Marks of written qualified candidates neither selected in finally qualified list nor in Reserve Panel will be uploaded on website of the Commission shortly as query based system under ‘Recruitment-Recruitment Tests-Marks Information’,” reads the result notice.

Here’s the direct link to check the marks.